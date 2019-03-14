BOSTON (CBS) — One day after re-signing Phillip Dorsett, the Patriots have added another receiver.

The Patriots on Thursday signed free agent Bruce Ellington. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

Free agent WR Bruce Ellington is signing a 1-year deal with the #Patriots, source said. He’s worked his way around the New England tree, now with the Pats. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2019

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound receiver has played four NFL seasons, missing the 2016 season due to injury. He’s caught 79 passes for 769 yards and five touchdowns in his career with the 49ers, Texans and Lions.

Last year, Ellington spent time with both the Texans and Lions, after Houston cut him midseason. Combined between both teams, he caught 31 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown — which he scored in Week 1 vs. New England.

Ellington, 27, helps fill out a depth chart at receiver that includes Julian Edelman, Dorsett, and Braxton Berrios.

Ellington returned kicks and punts early in his career with the 49ers, but he’s returned just six total punts and zero kickoffs over the past two seasons.