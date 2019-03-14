BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made another free-agent signing on Thursday.

The team signed safety Terrence Brooks, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

The 27-year-old Brooks spent the last two seasons with the Jets, after spending one year with the Eagles in 2016 and the two prior seasons with Baltimore.

Primarily a special teamer, Brooks was on the field for 79 percent of the Jets’ special teams plays last year. He took just 69 total snaps on defense.

In his career, he has three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 43 tackles.