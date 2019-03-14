



BOSTON (CBS) — After losing Dwayne Allen in free agency and remaining unsure about Rob Gronkowski’s playing status, the Patriots remain active in the tight end market.

On Thursday, they’ll be hosting tight end Matt LaCosse on a free-agent visit. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported the news.

Denver Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse is visiting the New England Patriots today, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2019

As @AaronWilson_NFL reported, Patriots to host free-agent TE Matt LaCosse today. LaCosse (6-6, 255) broke through in '18 w/ Broncos (15 games, 5 starts, 24 catches, 250 yards, TD). Entered NFL as undrafted FA w/ Giants in '15 out of Illinois. LaCosse has 2 other visits scheduled. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 14, 2019

The 26-year-old LaCosse entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2015, but he didn’t really get much playing time until last season with the Broncos. LaCosse played in 15 games last season, catching 24 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown while taking just under 39 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Patriots are “tentatively” planning on a Gronkowski return, which would put the team in the market for a blocking tight end. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound LaCosse may be a worthwhile option to fill that role.

The Patriots were also reportedly at least somewhat interested in veteran tight end Jared Cook.