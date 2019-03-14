



BOSTON (CBS) – A Massport truck stolen at Logan Airport was found early Thursday morning.

The truck was stolen from Terminal E around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Massport said an employee got out and left the engine running while they picked up trash outside the terminal and that’s when someone jumped in and drove off.

State Police said it was found at the airport overnight but there have been no arrests. The truck was towed away from Terminal E early Thursday.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.