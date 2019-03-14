By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) – Green tea has been touted for its potential health benefits, and now a new study from Ohio State University finds that green tea may help fight obesity.

Researchers found that mice fed a diet of 2 percent green tea extract gained about 20 percent less weight and had lower insulin resistance and less inflammation than mice fed the same diet without green tea.

They also found the mice on the green tea had healthier gut bacteria, which may be responsible for the lower risk of obesity.

Now, before you run out and brew a cup of green tea, the mice were fed the equivalent of 10 cups of green tea a day. And researchers say it’s not clear whether green tea extract supplements would have the same beneficial effect as drinking green tea throughout the day with meals.

