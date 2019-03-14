BOSTON (CBS) – Starting April 1, construction on the Tobin Bridge and Chelsea viaduct is expected to have a major impact on traffic.

MassDOT will be rehabilitating the surface of the roadway.

The department says they’re working to streamline the construction to lessen the impact, but want to remind commuters that they should expect significant delays.

“I do want to stress that this is going to be a difficult project to do over the next couple of years,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jeffrey Gulliver. “We are urging people to really look at other routes to get in and out of the city.”

Lane closures and delays will start on April 1 and are expected to continue for about two years.