TEMPLETON (CBS) – A mama bear and her cubs found living on the Route 2 median Thursday morning have been relocated.

Massachusetts State Police said there was a call about the three bears roaming around the highway at about 9 a.m. Authorities shut down Route 2 in both directions in Templeton so the mother could be tranquilized.

Environmental police relocated the bears to a nearby state forest in Athol.

Everything went beary well! Mother 🐻 was tranquilized. Mother & cubs have been relocated to a safe location by @MAEnviroPolice & MassWildlife in nearby State Forest. Thank you all for your patience in #MAtraffic while we made this happen. pic.twitter.com/W0QxsIenKQ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2019

“Everything went beary well!” police said.