



GLEN, N.H. (CBS/AP) — Story Land, a New Hampshire children’s theme park centered on nursery rhymes and fairy tales, is requesting that the kids be left at home for one night.

The 65-year-old park in Glen is holding its first “Nostalgia Night” for all kids “young at heart” age 21 and up on Saturday, June 22. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Story Land said it hopes guests will recreate old family photos taken at the park. It even encourages retro attire. General manager Eric Dziedzic said the park’s been talking about creating an event like this for years.

“Kick back and enjoy an adult beverage where as a kid you sipped a juice box, then groove to the tunes of Crush, a Dave Matthews Tribute Band,” Story Land says on its website. “We’re going all out so you can relive your younger years in the Land Where Fantasy Lives!”

The park says a special appearance will be made by the original Story Land Pumpkin Coach and its very first ride, Freddy the Fire Truck.

Tickets go on sale online Friday. More information about the event is available here.

