BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no secret that Bill Belichick loves reliable special teamers. Losing Brandon Bolden to Miami last year surely didn’t sit well with the head coach.
One year — and a Super Bowl victory — later, Belichick is righting a wrong.
The Patriots are bringing back Brandon Bolden, according to Ian Rapoport.
Bolden, 29, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Patriots, from 2012-17, before signing with the Dolphins last September.
He’s taken 224 rushing attempts in his regular-season career, picking up 1,003 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. Last year against the Patriots, he rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries, in a game Miami won by a point.
His larger role with the Patriots has been on special teams, where he’s covered kicks and punts.