BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no secret that Bill Belichick loves reliable special teamers. Losing Brandon Bolden to Miami last year surely didn’t sit well with the head coach.

One year — and a Super Bowl victory — later, Belichick is righting a wrong.

The Patriots are bringing back Brandon Bolden, according to Ian Rapoport.

After a one-season hiatus, Brandon Bolden is returning to the #Patriots on a 2-year deal, source said. The core special teamer and RB spent last season with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2019

Bolden, 29, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Patriots, from 2012-17, before signing with the Dolphins last September.

He’s taken 224 rushing attempts in his regular-season career, picking up 1,003 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. Last year against the Patriots, he rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on just two carries, in a game Miami won by a point.

His larger role with the Patriots has been on special teams, where he’s covered kicks and punts.