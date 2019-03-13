  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:state Rep. Paul McMurtry


BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts House committee investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct has determined no action should be taken against the focus of the probe: state Rep. Paul McMurtry.

The Dedham Democrat faced allegations that he grabbed the backside of a fellow lawmaker during a December orientation event for newly elected lawmakers at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

State Rep. Paul McMurtry. (WBZ-TV file image)

A 15-page summary of the investigation released Wednesday “did not find, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Representative McMurtry made intentional contact” with the unnamed female representative-elect.

The report said the then-representative-elect declined to cooperate with the investigation or confirm or deny the allegation. The report said video evidence showed no visible contact but included slight movements by the then-representative-elect “consistent with an accidental touch.”

McMurtry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

