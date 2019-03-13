



BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots are reportedly losing two more players to free agency.

After losing Trey Flowers and Trent Brown to big contracts earlier in the legal tampering period, New England lost two role players on Tuesday.

Wide receiver and kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson agreed to a 2-year deal with the Chicago Bears. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Patterson’s new deal is worth $10 million.

Former Patriots assistant Brian Flores is also reportedly bringing a familiar face to join the defense on his new team. Flores’ Miami Dolphins agreed to a 1-year, $3.5 million contract with cornerback Eric Rowe, Ian Rapoport reported.

Rowe played in 21 games over the last three seasons for the Patriots. He missed significant time with injury during his tenure in New England.

Patriots fans who were hoping the team would make a big splash and land Giants star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are out of luck. New York agreed Tuesday night to trade Beckham to the Cleveland Browns.

The division rival New York Jets, meanwhile, made an improvement overnight. Former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell agreed to sign with the Jets, reportedly on a 4-year deal with a maximum value of $61 million.

The NFL league year officially begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.