BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Slater has long been an important member of the Patriots, both on the field and in the locker room. He’s now sure to maintain that role for at least one more year.

The Patriots on Wednesday picked up Slater’s 2019 option, keeping him on the team for his 12th season.

ESPN’s Field Yates was first to report the news.

Patriots special team ace Matthew Slater had his 2019 option picked up by the team. He earns a $400,000 roster bonus today as well. One of New England's top leaders and most respected players. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2019

Slater, who will turn 34 years old in September, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. Though he was drafted as a wide receiver, he’s carved out his role on special teams. Its a job that doesn’t always draw the most attention, but Bill Belichick has valued both the role and the player for years.

Slater’s work was hard to miss in the Super Bowl, when he contributed to what was a dynamic punting night from Ryan Allen:

Slater, a special teams captain since 2011, signed a two-year contract in 2018 after briefly exploring the free-agent market. That second year was a team option, which the Patriots exercised early in the new NFL calendar year, which began Wednesday at 4 p.m.