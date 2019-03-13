BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced that the state has reached a settlement with seven nursing homes after an investigation discovered “systemic failures” at the facilities that led to decline or death of residents.

The state announced about $500,000 in penalties during a Wednesday press conference. The facilities will be enrolled in strict compliance programs and must undergo safety and quality of care improvements.

Settlements were reached with:

Oxford Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Haverhill

Wakefield Center in Wakefield

The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Everett

Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westboro

Jewish Nursing Home of Longmeadow

Braemoor Health Center in Brockton

Woodbriar Health Center in Wilmington

Synergy Health Centers, which owns Braemoor and Woodbriar, is banned from operating in Massachusetts for seven years. Synergy will pay between $100,000-$200,000 in fines.

“Every senior has the right to quality care, and every family deserves to know their loved one is safe when choosing a long-term care facility,” Healey said.

Healey said a resident at Woodbriar Health Center fell from a mechanical lift while being transferred. There was only one certified nurse there at the time and staff miscommunicated the injuries and x-ray results. Healey said these factors contributed to her death.

Nursing staff at Braemoor Health did not attempt to resuscitate a resident who became non-responsive during feeding. The resident died. Healey said staff also failed to report death in a “timely” fashion.

“Our resolutions cannot change what happened or ease the sufferings of families. But we can also be sure these failures don’t happen again,” Healey said.

The investigation began based on complaints from surveys and also from families of residents who contacted the Department of Public Health.

A substantial amount of the money collected from penalties will go to a DPH fund dedicated to safety and quality in facilities.

“Long-term care facilities must be accountable to the public, and to the commitments made to residents and family members,” Healey said.