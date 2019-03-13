Filed Under:Boston News, Jason McCourty, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL Free Agency, Sports News


BOSTON (CBS) — The McCourty Twins are sticking together. Jason McCourty is reportedly re-signing with the Patriots.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston was first to report the new pact, which is reportedly for two years.

Jason, twin brother of Patriots safety Devin, had a stellar 2018 season after being acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason. He helped solidify the New England secondary following the departure of Malcolm Butler, totaling 70 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 16 regular season games. McCourty added four more pass defenses in New England’s postseason run, including a pivotal break-up of a would-be Brandin Cooks touchdown in the third quarter of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory over the L.A. Rams.

Jason McCourty breaks up a pass intended for Brandin Cooks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

McCourty will turn 32 before the season.

More to come…

