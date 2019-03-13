



BOSTON (CBS) – Back pain is a common complaint among middle-aged adults, but not something you expect to hear from your child. Yet a new survey finds that one in three kids between the ages of 10 and 18 reported backaches in the past year.

In part, because our kids are getting heavier. Kids who reported back pain tended to weigh more and had higher body mass index (BMI). But there are other factors that may play a role.

Participation in competitive sports was strongly linked to back pain, more commonly in JV and varsity athletes than younger or recreational players. Kids who use one strap to carry their backpacks reported more back pain than kids who used both straps. Back pain was more common among girls than boys and more common in older kids than younger kids.

The good news is while some kids get physical therapy, most kids do not need any special treatment. But it’s unclear whether back pain in childhood leads to more back pain in adulthood.