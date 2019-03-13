  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Back Bay, Boston News, Water Main Break


BOSTON (CBS) – Commmonwealth Ave. reopened to traffic Wednesday morning, more than a day after a major water main break that flooded Boston’s Back Bay.

Crews worked through the night to finish repairs on the road.

Crews finish repairs on Comm. Ave. (WBZ-TV)

A 16-inch underground pipe burst around 9:40 p.m. Monday on Comm. Ave. at Exeter Street sending waves of water over the intersection, spreading out to Marlboro and Newbury streets.

The crater left behind at Commonwealth Avenue at Exeter Street Tuesday. (Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

After National Grid inspected gas lines in the area, the massive hole was paved. The road reopened just before 6 a.m.

Boston water says service has been restored for residents in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s