



BOSTON (CBS) – Commmonwealth Ave. reopened to traffic Wednesday morning, more than a day after a major water main break that flooded Boston’s Back Bay.

Crews worked through the night to finish repairs on the road.

A 16-inch underground pipe burst around 9:40 p.m. Monday on Comm. Ave. at Exeter Street sending waves of water over the intersection, spreading out to Marlboro and Newbury streets.

After National Grid inspected gas lines in the area, the massive hole was paved. The road reopened just before 6 a.m.

Boston water says service has been restored for residents in the area.