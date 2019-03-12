  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under:Ken MacLeod, Worcester


WORCESTER (CBS) – A 44-year-old man was subdued by employees at a Worcester pizza parlor Monday night after police say he threatened them with what turned out to be a BB gun. Antonio Judd was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

“It happened so quickly,” says store manager James Morin.

Morin says he was behind the counter when Judd stumbled into Kelley Square Pizza just after 7pm, clearly intoxicated, and laid down in a booth for a snooze.

“I cleared my throat and told him he was not permitted to sleep here,” says Morin.

Kelley Sq. Pizza manager James Morin (WBZ-TV)

But within seconds, the dozing man was awake and belligerent – as Morin quickly pointed him to the door.

“That’s when he said ‘I have something for you’ and pulled out a gun,” says Morin. “I didn’t have time to think. I just reacted.”

Morin grabbed the gunman’s pistol arm and put a shoulder into his chest, thrusting him out the door.

“He goes down on the ground,” says Morin, “and the gun flies out of his hand and into the gutter out there.”

A co-worker called 911, and Morin held Judd down until police arrived.

Antonio Judd (WBZ-TV)

“After looking at the gun closely,” Morin says with a smile, “the cops told me it was a BB gun.”

Of course, in the split second he had to react, Morin only knew he was staring down the barrel of something black and shiny.

Even though it wasn’t a real gun, the law generally regards it as a weapon if the victims thought it was real.

Antonio Judd will be jailed at least until Monday, when a judge will decide if he’s too dangerous to release on bail.

James Morin hopes the rest of the week is simply about – pizza.

“I’m just ready for another day of work,” he said.

Comments

