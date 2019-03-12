BOSTON (CBS) — In a few short months, Patriots fans in Boston will be able to train like Tom Brady.

The Patriots quarterback was in Boston on Monday to visit the site of his new TB12 Sports Performance & Recovery Center on Boylston Street, which is set to open on Aug. 1. Brady sent out a photo of the new location on his Instagram account to tease the opening — and also ask fans if they wanted to grab some grub.

No word on if Brady actually found a lunch companion, but chances are they did not eat any tomatoes or other nightshades. Those aren’t part of the TB12 Method, after all.

The Boylston Street location will be the second TB12 center that the six-time Super Bowl champ has opened in Massachusetts, joining the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxboro at Patriot Place. Brady opened that facility with his trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero in 2013.

The new state-of-the-art facility will feature the full range of Brady’s workouts, including fitness classes “focused on optimizing form, maximizing performance, and preventing injury” and plenty of lessons in pliability.

And those won’t be the only two locations either, with Brady teasing that other TB12 centers will open in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix and other locations sometime in the future.