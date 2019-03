QUINCY (CBS) – Several streets have been shut down because of a large fire in Quincy.

Flames broke out in building on Newport Avenue near Beale Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Stteet closings have expanded. Beale St closed from Wollaston Center to Harvard St. Newport Ave from Furnace Brook northbound. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/yFcmIBLf6g — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 12, 2019

The fire and police departments have shut down Beale Street from Wollaston Center to Harvard Street. Newport Avenue is closed from Furnace Brook northbound.

Police want people to stay away from the area.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.