



BOSTON (CBS) — These days in sports media, everybody’s got super-secret sources. And when those sources talk, reporters report.

That happened on Friday, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in the wake of the Patriots’ acquisition of defensive end Michael Bennett that Martellus Bennett “is interested in coming out of retirement” to play in New England with his brother.

It was a fun story, but according to a source who is much closer to Martellus, that comeback is not likely to happen.

Speaking at Princeton University on Monday night, he said that a Bennett brothers reunion in New England is likely “fake news.”

Will his brother @MartysaurusRex come out of retirement to play with @mosesbread72? It'd be great, but, it's probably "fake news," says Bennett. pic.twitter.com/jY5OM1FBo5 — Princeton University (@Princeton) March 11, 2019

And that might end that story.

Martellus, 31, posted a video to Instagram two weeks ago where he half-jokingly said he planned on making a comeback. That video was posted on the same day that Jason Witten left the ESPN booth to re-join the Cowboys after a year off the field.

Martellus won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016, stepping up in the absence of an injured Rob Gronkowski.

He signed with the Packers the following year, but he left the team midseason while disputing a medical situation with the team. He ended up re-signing with the Patriots but played just two games before suffering a season-ending injury. After the 2017 season, he opted to retire.

The Patriots do have a need at tight end, after releasing Dwayne Allen. But according to NFL Insider Michael Bennett, that void won’t be replaced by Marty B.