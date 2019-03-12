



BOSTON (CBS) – The United States Attorney’s office in Boston announced charges against dozens of people accused in a nationwide college admissions scheme, including Oscar-nominated actress Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, of “Full House” fame.

According to the criminal complaint released on Tuesday, the scheme began in 2011. Defendants with high school-aged children who were applying to college allegedly “conspired with others to use bribery and other forms of fraud to facilitate their children’s admission to colleges and universities” in Massachusetts and elsewhere including Yale, Stanford, University of Texas, University of Southern California and UCLA.

Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among those charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to prosecutors, a cooperating witness told Huffman he controlled a testing center and would arrange for a third party to proctor her daughter’s SAT and secretly correct her answers afterward. Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 for her oldest daughter and began the process for her second child but ultimately abandoned the plan because she was worried a fixed score would “set off alarm bells.”

Prosecutors allegedly have a recorded phone call between Huffman and the cooperating witness planning for someone to take the test for the actress’s daughter.

Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is also charged. The couple allegedly agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to have their daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though they did not participate in crew. Both of the couple’s daughters were accepted to USC.

Though prosecutors say most emails were from Giannulli, Loughlin was included and commented on some of them.

The complaint alleges that the children of a cooperating witnesses’ clients submitted fraudulently obtained exam scores as part of their applications to universities around the country, which included Boston College, Boston University, and Northeastern.