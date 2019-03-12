  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Dr. Seuss


SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A new specialty Massachusetts license plate is paying tribute to Dr. Seuss. The design featuring “The Cat In The Hat” celebrates the legacy of Springfield native Theodor Geisel.

The Dr. Seuss license plate. (Image credit: Springfield Museums)

“Dr. Seuss’s creativity has inspired generations to dream big and his own ingenuity taught millions the joy of learning,” said Sen. James T. Welch, of West Springfield, in a statement. “We’re lucky to be able to call Dr. Seuss our own here in Springfield and these license plates will be a reminder to all residents of the Commonwealth of the joy and impact his stories and illustrations have made in all of our lives—forever joining the spirit of Seuss and Massachusetts.”

Proceeds from sales of the plate will benefit the Springfield Museums, where the Amazing World Of Dr. Seuss Museum opened in 2017.

At least 750 people need to apply for the specialty plate before the Registry of Motor Vehicles produces it. The application can be found here – the cost for the special plate is $40.

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be at the museum Thursday to officially announce the plate. An auction for license plate numbers 1-99 will be held at a later date.

Just weeks ago it was announced that a new Dr. Seuss book will be coming out this fall, 28 years after Geisel’s death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s