



SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A new specialty Massachusetts license plate is paying tribute to Dr. Seuss. The design featuring “The Cat In The Hat” celebrates the legacy of Springfield native Theodor Geisel.

“Dr. Seuss’s creativity has inspired generations to dream big and his own ingenuity taught millions the joy of learning,” said Sen. James T. Welch, of West Springfield, in a statement. “We’re lucky to be able to call Dr. Seuss our own here in Springfield and these license plates will be a reminder to all residents of the Commonwealth of the joy and impact his stories and illustrations have made in all of our lives—forever joining the spirit of Seuss and Massachusetts.”

Proceeds from sales of the plate will benefit the Springfield Museums, where the Amazing World Of Dr. Seuss Museum opened in 2017.

At least 750 people need to apply for the specialty plate before the Registry of Motor Vehicles produces it. The application can be found here – the cost for the special plate is $40.

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be at the museum Thursday to officially announce the plate. An auction for license plate numbers 1-99 will be held at a later date.

Just weeks ago it was announced that a new Dr. Seuss book will be coming out this fall, 28 years after Geisel’s death.