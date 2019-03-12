BOSTON (CBS) — News broke Monday of Trey Flowers’ agreement with the Lions. But unlike some of the other big deals of the day, the exact details of the deal weren’t exactly locked down.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero finally provided the details: five years, $90 million, with $40 million of fully guaranteed money.

The #Lions are giving Trey Flowers a five-year, $90 million contract that includes $56M in guarantees, source said. $40M fully guaranteed at signing. #Patriots weren't going there. Big deal for Detroit's new big edge presence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2019

As Pelissero noted, the Patriots weren’t ever going to approach those numbers for Flowers, despite drafting, developing and really liking the player. The Lions, though, with former Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia at the helm and with former Pats scouting director Bob Quinn as the GM, were eager to add the player for big bucks.

In terms of big contracts the Patriots have handed out to their own players in the past, Devin McCourty got a five-year deal worth $47.5 million and $28.5 million in guaranteed money back in 2015. Dont’a Hightower was given a four-year, $35.5 million deal in 2017 with $19 million guaranteed.

So, Flowers will head to Detroit and become a very wealthy man. Additionally, considering he’s just 25 years old, Flowers will have the opportunity to cash in with another free-agent contract when he’s 30.