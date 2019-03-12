



BOSTON (CBS) – A major water main break has shut down several streets and created a giant crater in the Back Bay.

A 16-inch underground pipe burst around 9:40 p.m. Monday on Commonwealth Avenue at Exeter Street sending waves of water over the intersection, spreading out to Marlboro and Newbury streets.

Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews shut down the leak while the fire department evacuated six buildings because of water in the basements.

Crews spent the night repairing the damaged pipe, which dates back to 1878, according to engineers.

“There was significant damage to the road structure itself and our biggest priority was the flooding of basements,” District Fire Chief Neal Mullane told reporters early Tuesday morning. “We had significant electrical issues with the water coming through the electrical supply lines.”

Mullane said it’s going to take a while to get the electricity up and running in some of the buildings. Eversource and Boston Inspectional Services have been checking electrical panels in the buildings that were evacuated.

Water service has been shut off indefinitely to buildings on Commonwealth Avenue between Dartmouth and Exeter streets on the inbound side only.

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: Commonwealth Ave is closed to motorists and pedestrians from Dartmouth St. to Exeter St. and reopened at Fairfield St. Motorists are being redirected to Beacon St for access to Kenmore. Comm Ave inbound is open from Massachusetts Avenue to the Public Gardens. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 12, 2019

Boston Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.