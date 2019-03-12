



BEVERLY (CBS) – For the second time in four days, a bullet was found on school grounds in Beverly. It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

Police were called to Beverly Middle School on Friday after a “live handgun round” was discovered in the hallway.

On Monday, a parent found a bullet in the parking lot of McKeown preschool and administrative building during afternoon pick up.

“This is obviously unsettling for our community,” said Mayor Michael Cahill during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Cahill said the bullet was different from the one discovered Friday.

He asked parents to speak with their children about safety and make sure they don’t have improper items on them when they leave for school. Parents are also asked to call police if they have any information about the bullets.

As a precaution, there will be a police presence at Beverly schools on Tuesday.

“We’re taking it very, very seriously and investigating it in hopes we can find real answers,” said Cahill.