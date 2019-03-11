



HAVERHILL (CBS) – The State Police bomb squad was called into Whittier Tech in Haverhill Monday to help investigate a threat.

Students were dismissed at noon after a threatening message was found inside one of the boy’s bathrooms.

There’s no word on what was specifically said in the message, but authorities were taking it seriously.

“Students were dismissed early today out of an abundance of caution, though school leaders have no reason to believe there is any imminent danger to students or staff,” police said in a statement, adding that it will be easier to search the school with the students dismissed.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.