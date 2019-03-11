WELLFLEET (CBS) — Two people were found dead after a fire broke out at a home in Wellfleet overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, “the Wellfleet Fire Department was advised of a strong odor of smoke from the area of South Wellfleet,” said a statement from the department. When fire crews responded to the area, they discovered a house on 4th Street was on fire.

It initially appeared the house was empty but as fire officials investigated, they discovered two people were deceased inside. Their identities have not been released.

The home is a total loss.

According to Eastham Deputy Chief Dan Keane, water access was difficult. “Establishing water supply was tough but once we did we were able to control the flames and keep it from spreading to any other structures,” he said.

Several fire departments from surrounding towns helped to put out the flames, the Wellfleet Fire Department said.

It is unclear what started the fire. Mass. State Police, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Wellfleet Police and Fire Departments are investigating.