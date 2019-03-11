SANDWICH (CBS) – A Sandwich driver hit a turkey crossing the road on Route 6A Monday morning, sending the bird crashing through her windshield.

Sandwich police said the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. The 43-year-old woman suffered only minor injuries from broken glass when the turkey went through the windshield of her 2007 Kia Sportage and into the unoccupied passenger seat.

A photo shared by police shows the shattered windshield. The turkey ended up striking the rear tailgate of the SUV, and did not survive.

Police believe solar glare may have contributed to the crash. The SUV had to be towed from the scene.