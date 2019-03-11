BOSTON (CBS) — It is official. Trey Flowers is a former member of the New England Patriots.

The defensive end intends to sign with the Detroit Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The move reunites Flowers with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is entering his second season as head coach of the Lions.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers intends to sign with Detroit, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

The deal is reportedly for five years and worth more than $16-$17 million annually.

The #Lions are expected to sign another former #Patriot, this time pass-rusher Trey Flowers, source confirms (as @AdamSchefter reported). It’s a 5-year deal. Should be more than $16M or $17M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

The NFL’s legal tampering window opened on Monday at noon, allowing teams to contract free agents to build the frameworks of deals. Those deals can’t be signed until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Patriots elected to not use the franchise tag to keep Flowers on the roster for 2019, a move that would have cost them over $17 million.

Flowers, 25, recorded 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in the regular season last year, before recording two sacks in the playoff run to a Super Bowl. The team drafted Flowers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft, and he helped them to win two Super Bowls in his four-year career.