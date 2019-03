HOPKINTON (CBS) – A car rolled over and crashed into icy water off of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton early Monday morning.

The vehicle ended up on its roof and in the water in the median off the northbound lanes around 5:45 a.m.

The driver was pulled out and rushed to Milford Hospital.

Traffic was getting by the crash site, but there are delays.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.