BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL offseason is in full swing, but the Patriots are still waiting to find out if one of their biggest offensive threats will be back next season. It has been 35 days since New England won their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, but the team still doesn’t know if Rob Gronkowski will be back in 2019.

The Patriots shouldn’t feel too bad about not knowing Gronk’s future though, because neither does his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

“I talked to Rob last night. He won’t even tell me. He said he hasn’t made a decision yet,” Rosenhaus said Monday on ESPN’s NFL Live. “He is healthy, which I’m excited to say. He’s feeling a lot better. He plays through an injury in the Super Bowl — what else is new for that beast? He’s so tough. The quad is healthy now.”

From ESPN's NFL Live: @WendiNix_ESPN asks @RosenhausSports about @RobGronkowski's career intentions, with Drew Rosenhaus saying a decision has yet to be made but that Gronkowski is healthy. pic.twitter.com/M9NmsMEJR0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 11, 2019

Gronkowski fielded retirement questions all week leading up to Super Bowl LIII, and in the moments after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, he said he would take a couple of weeks to make his decision. A couple of weeks have come and gone, as have a couple of more weeks, and there is still no decision from the tight end.

While the Patriots would probably like an answer sooner rather than later, Rosenhaus isn’t going to rush his client.

“Personally, I just want what’s best for Rob. I said, ‘Rob, take your time. Do what you believe in.’ He’s already the all-time greatest tight end. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Fame. There’s never been a tight end like this guy. The sky is the limit for him. If he comes back to play, fantastic. I honestly don’t know. I’m waiting to see like everybody else.”

Gronkowski will turn 30 in May, and this is the second offseason that retirement talk has surrounded the All Pro. His receiving numbers took a hit in his ninth NFL season, as Gronk caught just 47 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns, but he was an immense contributor in the running game and as a pass-blocker. And in true Gronk fashion, he also came up with some massive plays in some massive moments during the playoffs, coming through with a pair of key third down conversions in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City while also making a diving 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter to set up the lone touchdown of Super Bowl LIII.

At some point, we’ll find out whether or not Gronkowski will be back for a 10th season. But as of right now, the wait continues for everyone — including Gronk’s agent.