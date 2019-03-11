



BOSTON (CBS) – Tuesday is National Pancake Day and that means free short stacks at IHOP.

The chain is giving away buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at most locations.

The only thing better than pancakes is FREE PANCAKES. That's why we made a day of it. pic.twitter.com/MIrHg9gjx5 — IHOP (@IHOP) March 11, 2019

IHOP will also be encouraging donations to benefit charities like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Shriners Hospital For Children and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

And from now until April 14, $1 from the sale of every “Oreo Oh My Goodness” pancake at IHOP will go to charity. That pancake was created by 6-year-old Brody Simoncini, of Worcester.

Brody spent the first several months of his life at Boston’s Children’s Hospital with an abdominal wall problem that resulted in some of his organs being outside his body, but now he’s a healthy first-grader.