



BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Commuters have weighed in and now officials could decide whether to raise fares on the MBTA.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Fiscal and Management Control Board could vote on the proposed fare hike when they meet Monday afternoon.

The proposed hike would increase fares an average of 6.3 percent. The T says they would raise another $32 million annually.

Transportation officials say the hike is necessary to continue making upgrades and improve service. If approved, the new rates would go into effect July 1.

Commuters have generally spoken out against fare hikes, demanding better service first.

Politicians say higher fares would hit the region’s low-income residents the hardest.

