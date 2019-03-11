BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be playing without forward Jayson Tatum for the first time this season as they conclude a four-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The team announced that Tatum will miss Monday night’s game with a sore right shoulder.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/mxntQxr36d — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 11, 2019

Tatum has played in all 67 of Boston’s games so far this season, averaging 16.1 points on 48 percent shooting and 6.2 rebounds. The 21-year-old had a somewhat quiet night Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing the 120-107 Boston victory with six points on 2-of-7 shooting, five rebounds and five assists in his 27 minutes on the floor.

Tatum told reporters on Monday that he bruised the shoulder during last week’s win over the Warriors. The team is being cautious by sitting him against the Clippers, and Tatum hopes to play Thursday night when the C’s host the Sacramento Kings.

Tatum said he bruised his shoulder vs Warriors and pain has lingered a bit. Hopes to play Thursday vs Sac. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 11, 2019

The Celtics are looking to complete a four-game sweep of their West Coast road trip on Monday, which started with victories over the Warriors, Kings and Lakers.