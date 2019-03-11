BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have a big void to fill along their offensive line. Left tackle Trent Brown will reportedly sign a four-year contract with the Oakland Raiders.

News of Brown’s departure broke as the NFL’s legal tampering window opened up at noon on Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown’s new contract is worth $66 million and includes $36.75 million guaranteed. The deal will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Brown and other NFL free agents can officially sign on the dotted line with their new teams when the new league year kicks off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-8 behemoth was a force on the New England offensive line last season, replacing Nate Solder as the man tasked with protecting Tom Brady’s blind side. Brown started all 19 games for the Patriots, and didn’t miss a snap throughout their playoff run, which culminated with a victory over the L.A. Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Brady was sacked just once during the postseason, despite the Patriots going against the talented defensive lines of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Rams.

Brown certainly earned a raise with his play during the 2018 season, and now he has a monstrous contract to match his mighty frame. Now he’ll be protecting the blind side of Derek Carr.

But his departure leaves a giant void on the New England offensive line, with second-year lineman Isaiah Wynn likely taking over for Brown at left tackle. Wynn, drafted 31st overall out of Georgia last year, missed all of last season after tearing his Achilles during the preseason. Expect the Patriots to focus on the offensive line in both free agency and next month at the NFL Draft.