



BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police have released surveillance photos of a man they are looking for in connection with a fatal stabbing last month. Alfred Rodriguez, 31, of Revere, was stabbed near Taverna Medallo in East Boston around 2 a.m. on Feb. 17.

He passed away three days later.

Police said they are “seeking the public’s help in an effort to ascertain the identity of the individual” but did not label the man as a suspect.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” said a statement from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to 27463.

Friends of Rodriguez said he was a nice man who owned a barbershop in Revere. They said fighting was never in his character.

“It’s sad that somebody so good and so humble is gone,” said Juan Santa, who owns a barbershop across the street from Rodriguez’s. “He was a nice guy, humble, and you know it was pretty shocking to know that happened to him because he doesn’t deserve that.”