



BOSTON (CBS) – A man Boston Police say is responsible for a string of recent vandalism incidents in the city will undergo a mental health evaluation before a judge sets his bail.

Angel Rodriguez was arrested early Saturday morning. Boston Police were called to the area of Berkeley Street in Boston after a caller reported a man spray painting Boston Public Library and at Trinity Church.

Rodriguez was charged with malicious destruction of property. He was also charged with arson connected to a February 21 fire on Boylston Street.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Rodriguez’s behalf Monday. He is being committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Arresting officers noted during Rodriguez’s arrest that he resembles a man pictured on a police bulletin from March 6. Police were searching for a suspect who left graffiti on and around the State House on multiple occasions.

Graffiti discovered Saturday featured messages about the Clintons, Jeffrey Epstein and others.

When officers approached Rodriguez Saturday morning, he allegedly said “I work for the government and people need to know about Jeff Epstein.”

According to the police report, officers smelled what they believed to be the odor of fresh paint coming from Rodriguez, and saw paint on his jacket. During a search, police found a can of spray paint in his pocket.

Rodriguez is due back in court on March 28 to discuss bail.