BOSTON (CBS) – Six buildings were evacuated in the Back Bay after a large water main break Monday night.

Water was surging out of a main in the area of Exeter Street and Commonwealth Ave creating a large pond on the roads.

A water main broke at Exeter and Comm Ave in the Back Bay (WBZ-TV)

Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews responded to the area at about 9:40 p.m. and shut down the leak.

Boston Fire says they evacuated six buildings because of water in the basements. Eversource and Boston Inspectional Services were checking electrical panels in the buildings that were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

