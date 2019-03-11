



BOSTON (CBS) – The woman charged with hitting and killing two young children in a Revere crash had her bail revoked Monday after prosecutors say she violated the alcohol monitoring condition of her release.

Autum Harris was arrested in December following a crash on Route 145 near North Shore Road in Revere. Police say Harris slammed into a group of people who were standing at a crosswalk in the median.

Five-year-old Adrianna Mejia-Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. Natasha Nicole Mejia-Rivera, two months old, died several days later.

Harris told police she was on only two hours sleep before the crash. Harris allegedly veered off the road and hit five people with her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.

Harris last appeared before a judge in January. Among the conditions of her bail was to avoid drinking alcohol, which the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said Monday she violated.

Harris is facing several charges, including motor vehicle homicide.