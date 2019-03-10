  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMAretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
    View All Programs
Filed Under:driving under the influence, Southboro


SOUTHBORO (CBS) — A man was arrested Sunday morning in Southboro after he crashed his Maserati into a house, police said. Felipe Deafilvapinheiro, of Rockland, was allegedly drunk driving when his car hit the home on the corner of Cordaville Road.

Southboro Police arrested a Rockland man for driving under the influence after he crashed into a house early Sunday (Photo Courtesy: Southborough Police Department)

According to Southboro Police, the crash caused “extensive damage.”

No one in the home was injured.

A home in Southboro was damaged after a man drove his Maserati into it (Photo Via Southborough Police Department Facebook)

Deafilvapinheiro was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, speeding, marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s