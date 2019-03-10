



SOUTHBORO (CBS) — A man was arrested Sunday morning in Southboro after he crashed his Maserati into a house, police said. Felipe Deafilvapinheiro, of Rockland, was allegedly drunk driving when his car hit the home on the corner of Cordaville Road.

According to Southboro Police, the crash caused “extensive damage.”

No one in the home was injured.

Deafilvapinheiro was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, speeding, marked lanes violation and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.