



BOSTON (CBS) — A dog and two ferrets up for adoption through the Worcester Animal Rescue League were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Six-year-old Jackson is a catch of a dog. He is so friendly and excited but does not jump on people. He loves to have fun.

Jackson would do best in a home that does not have small children or other pets.

Biggie and Smalls are ferrets who need to be adopted together. Ferrets are very friendly and mischevious so you have to “baby-proof” your house for a ferret.

They are quiet animals but they are capable of moving things around.

The animal rescue is holding a kitty baby shower on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on adoptable animals or upcoming events visit the Worcester Animal Rescue League’s website.