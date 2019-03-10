  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMAretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Pet Parade, Worcester Animal Rescue League


BOSTON (CBS) — A dog and two ferrets up for adoption through the Worcester Animal Rescue League were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Jackson is up for adoption through the Worcester Animal Rescue League (WBZ-TV)

Six-year-old Jackson is a catch of a dog. He is so friendly and excited but does not jump on people. He loves to have fun.

Jackson would do best in a home that does not have small children or other pets.

Biggie and Smalls are up for adoption through the Worcester Animal Rescue League (WBZ-TV)

Biggie and Smalls are ferrets who need to be adopted together. Ferrets are very friendly and mischevious so you have to “baby-proof” your house for a ferret.

They are quiet animals but they are capable of moving things around.

The animal rescue is holding a kitty baby shower on April 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on adoptable animals or upcoming events visit the Worcester Animal Rescue League’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s