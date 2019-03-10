



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — It’s almost time to take down those birdfeeders.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game department urges residents to remove their birdfeeders and other food attractants, such as trash cans, to prevent bears from foraging in back yards. Officials recommend birdfeeders be taken down by March 15 in the southern part of the state and by April 1 in the North Country.

Officials say bears went into their dens this winter in poor condition due to a dearth of natural food sources. That means black bears are coming out of their dens with depleted fat reserves and will be extremely hungry.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife issued a similar warning last week.

“Bears will often ignore natural foods including skunk cabbage in favor of an easy meal at a backyard bird feeder,” the department said in a statement.

