MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a man they say responded to multiple accident scenes while pretending to be a police officer.

Police in Merrimack arrested Obadiah Croteau, 22, on Thursday. Croteau was under investigation for a series of incidents dating back to October.

Several residents reported seeing a green Dodge Charger with an overhead light bar. Many people believed the vehicle was a New Hampshire State Police vehicle, which looks similar.

The car, which was later identified as Croteau’s, allegedly stopped at multiple accidents in Merrimack. Callers were on the line with 911 dispatchers believed there was already an officer on scene.

In addition, police say Croteau would wear a security uniform to the accident scenes. He also allegedly “represented himself to be a first responder and that he could provide medical care if needed.”

Croteau allegedly would stop when a vehicle was disabled, identify himself as being with a roadside service company, and seek personal information from the driver.

Police equipment was discovered in Croteau’s car as well.

Croteau told police the car belonged to “Propel Entertainment,” a company that provides executive protection and bodyguard services. He did not have a license from the state, nor did the company.

Merrimack Police said Croteau had an ID card printer and several cards that identified him as “Executive Protection Officer” and “First Responder.”

Following his arrest, Croteau was charged with false personation of law enforcement, security services license required, and emergency medical and trauma services acts prohibited.

Croteau was released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned March 21 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.