BOSTON (CBS) – Gus Bickford, chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic party since 2016, joined WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller to discuss the party’s current state as well as hopes for the 2020 presidential election.

Bickford was asked about his criticism of Gov. Charlie Baker. Though Bickford said the state is lucky to have a government with politicians from both sides who can work together, he said he wishes Baker would be more critical of President Trump.

“We are divided. (Trump) continues to use fear and hate to divide the country. And Charlie Baker is better than that,” Bickford said. “I’m going to continue to encourage him to be stronger and call this president out.”

Looking ahead to what Massachusetts voters will be looking for in a 2020 presidential nominee, Bickford said he believes the party is looking for someone who is “very bold” and who cares about issues such as climate change.

“They’re going to be looking for someone who is speaking for them, speaking the truth and speaking positively,” said Bickford.

Bickford said it is a good sign that two and possibly three Massachusetts politicians are eyeing the White House in 2020. Elizabeth Warren is seeking the Democratic nominee, former Gov. Bill Weld is running as a Republican, and Rep. Seth Moulton is considering a run.

“I think that’s good for the process,” said Bickford.