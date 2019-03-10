



BOSTON (CBS) – Several crashes were reported around the state as a result of a thin layer of snow creating slick driving conditions.

Only 1-3 inches of snow fell around much of Massachusetts on Sunday morning. But driving was still tricky in some areas.

There might be only a coating of snow BUT it’s enough to make it very slippery. Use caution as DXFD is out on Route 3 now at this MVA and transporting a patient to the hospital. #DXFD #masnow pic.twitter.com/DLsxKopZ0u — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) March 10, 2019

Duxbury police and firefighters responded to “911 call after call” for crashes along Route 3 and other roads. Among them was a rollover crash.

Methuen Police responded to three separate crashes on Route 213 between Exits 2 and 3. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Dustin Fitch of Massachusetts State Police said there were spinouts “throughout the Commonwealth” and drivers are asked to use caution.