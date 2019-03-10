  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Massachusetts Snow


BOSTON (CBS) – Several crashes were reported around the state as a result of a thin layer of snow creating slick driving conditions.

Only 1-3 inches of snow fell around much of Massachusetts on Sunday morning. But driving was still tricky in some areas.

Duxbury police and firefighters responded to “911 call after call” for crashes along Route 3 and other roads. Among them was a rollover crash.

A rollover crash in Duxbury as a result of slick roads. (Image Credit: Duxbury Fire Department)

Methuen Police responded to three separate crashes on Route 213 between Exits 2 and 3. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Police respond to a crash on Route 213. (Image Credit: Methuen Police)

Dustin Fitch of Massachusetts State Police said there were spinouts “throughout the Commonwealth” and drivers are asked to use caution.

