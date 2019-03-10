



BOSTON (CBS) – Louis Coleman, facing charges in the kidnapping death of Jassy Correia, will appear in federal court Monday. This will be Coleman’s first court appearance in Massachusetts since he was arrested in Delaware and Correia’s body was found in the trunk of his car.

Coleman is facing a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death. Because federal charges were filed, Coleman would be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Correia was last seen alive with Coleman leaving a Boston nightclub on February 24. Surveillance cameras allegedly captured Coleman carrying the young mother’s body into his Providence apartment later that morning. Four days later, Coleman was arrested in Delaware. Correia’s badly bruised body was found in the car’s trunk.

After waiving his initial federal court appearance in Delaware, Coleman was extradited to Philadelphia.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced Sunday that Coleman will appear in a Boston federal courtroom on Monday. The court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m.

A funeral was held Saturday for Correia in Dorchester.