BOSTON (CBS) – Brad Marchand is known for getting under the skin of opponents on the ice, and even chirping his own teammates. But Saturday night the Bruins forward showed off his softer side before the team’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

During warmups, Marchand skated over to an adorable young fan in a No. 63 jersey who was sitting on the glass.

 

That young fan was Marchand’s daughter, whose jersey had “DADDY” on the back.

Cameras captured Marchand’s daughter kiss her finger and hold it up to the glass. The forward returns the favor from his side of the glass before skating back to get ready for the game.

Maybe Marchand’s daughter brought the red-hot Bruins good luck. Boston scored in the game’s final minute to snag a 3-2 win over the Senators.

