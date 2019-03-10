BOSTON (CBS) — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for central and western Mass., Conn., and northern R.I. from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Snow showers are already moving into portions of western Mass, and arrived in central Massacusetts around 7a.m.

By 9 a.m., snow will start in the Boston area. With the onset of the snow, it will accumulate in most locations.

As temperatures rise through the morning, any snow over southeast Mass. will quickly change over to rain. It may be a slower changeover near and north of the Pike where snow and sleet may continue through midday before a gradual change to rain.

Conditions should improve by Sunday afternoon for most areas, but some icy spots are still possible across the higher terrain of northern Mass. into New Hampshire. By Sunday evening, temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with rain showers.

A patchy coating to 1 inch or so is possible before the changeover over southeast Mass. into Boston. About 1-3 inches of snow/sleet is possible near and northwest of Boston with the highest amounts across western Mass. into N.H. There is a slight chance of some freezing rain for a period of time as well, which may lead to trace amounts of ice on top of the snow. Central and northern New England may see up to 6” of snow freshening up the ski slopes!

We’ll have to watch the timing closely. If the transition from snow to sleet/rain is delayed, totals may be higher, while if it happens quicker, accumulations will be much less. Nonetheless, slippery travel is expected on Sunday morning with reduced visibilities at times. Any lingering showers will come to an end Sunday night.

Temperatures should remain above freezing meaning road conditions should be OK for the Monday morning commute.

Temperatures will be milder for the start of the week, with a slight dip on Tuesday. However, milder times are around the corner as the current projection of the jet stream ridges over the area allowing for above-average temperatures to finish off the week.

Stay tuned as we’ll be tracking our next chance of showers by that timeframe as well!