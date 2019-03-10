BOSTON (CBS) — Dedication and grit was the theme for Boston Marathon runners who battled the elements Sunday morning for their long training run.

“This feels like you are running in sand right now so it’s really hard,” one runner said.

Between the plows, the cars, icy snow-covered sidewalks, and frigid temperatures, it was enough to make the runners all want to go in early, but they refused.

“It’s the traction. Every step, you can feel yourself going back, you have to push yourself that much more forward,” said John Hancock runner Lucas McCabe.

Sunday was not the type of training weather these marathon runners were wanted, but they know they have to get those long runs in, in order to be ready for Marathon Monday.

Many of the John Hancock runners are doing it for great causes.

Alton James and Eric Bell from the Boys and Girls Club came to cheer them on. “They got grit. They got tenacity because I know it’s cold and slippery,” James said. “Today we are supporting the runners from John Hancock who are here to not only support the Boys and Girls Club of Boston but also the Ron Burton Training Village. Two great programs that are trying to give like Eric and I great opportunities in life.”

Senior Director of Elites & Sponsorship at John Hancock Mary Kate Shea said, “We love the Boston Marathon because it makes a direct impact on the community. Since our sponsorship began we raised $333 million.”

So with frozen feet, they take to the streets, praying race day will not be like this. “Well, you know, if it is: we are from New England we can take anything. We can do this,” Shea said.