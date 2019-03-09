  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sean Gannon, Yarmouth


YARMOUTH (CBS) — Cape Cod’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, held Saturday, honored fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Yarmouth on Saturday honored fallen officer Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Gannon, 32, was killed while serving an arrest warrant in Barnstable. Thomas Latanowich, who has been labeled as a career criminal, was charged with shooting Gannon and his K9 Nero on April 12, 2018.

Nero survived the shooting and has recovered. Gannon and Nero had been regular participants of the parade in the past.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Yarmouth on Saturday honored fallen officer Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police)

This year’s parade included a group of marchers from Gannon’s graduating class at the MBTA Police Academy, Massachusetts State Police, Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito and The Irish Garda and English Bobbies, who came from across the Atlantic to march in the parade.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Yarmouth on Saturday honored fallen officer Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Gannon’s parents also participated in the parade. “We are here in Yarmouth to be a part of the parade, remember our son and express our gratitude for Sean’s life, his service, to YPD and all of the LEO and K-9 community,” said Denise Morency Gannon in a Facebook post on the Yarmouth Police Department’s Facebook Page.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Yarmouth on Saturday honored fallen officer Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police)

Retired Yarmouth Police K9 officer Peter B. McClelland, who trained Nero as a puppy and helped the K9 recover from the shooting, was the parade’s Grand Marshal.

Listen to Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson’s Code Red St. Patrick’s Parade message below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s