



YARMOUTH (CBS) — Cape Cod’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, held Saturday, honored fallen Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Gannon, 32, was killed while serving an arrest warrant in Barnstable. Thomas Latanowich, who has been labeled as a career criminal, was charged with shooting Gannon and his K9 Nero on April 12, 2018.

Honored to take part in the Cape Cod Saint Patrick's Day parade in Yarmouth today. Remembering the sacrifice of @yarmouthpolice Sgt. Sean Gannon. https://t.co/WtFLHLXOws — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 9, 2019

Nero survived the shooting and has recovered. Gannon and Nero had been regular participants of the parade in the past.

This year’s parade included a group of marchers from Gannon’s graduating class at the MBTA Police Academy, Massachusetts State Police, Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito and The Irish Garda and English Bobbies, who came from across the Atlantic to march in the parade.

Gannon’s parents also participated in the parade. “We are here in Yarmouth to be a part of the parade, remember our son and express our gratitude for Sean’s life, his service, to YPD and all of the LEO and K-9 community,” said Denise Morency Gannon in a Facebook post on the Yarmouth Police Department’s Facebook Page.

Retired Yarmouth Police K9 officer Peter B. McClelland, who trained Nero as a puppy and helped the K9 recover from the shooting, was the parade’s Grand Marshal.

Listen to Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson’s Code Red St. Patrick’s Parade message below: